Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Battle of the Brews

Mason Sisk’s retrial hearing moved up by Limestone Co. judge

Mason Sisk walks into the Limestone County Courthouse on Sept. 16, 2022.
Mason Sisk walks into the Limestone County Courthouse on Sept. 16, 2022.(WAFF)
By Javon Williams
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Mason Sisk, who stands accused of murdering his family, will head back to court sooner than what was expected.

In a court document filed on Thursday, a judge ordered a motion in Sisk’s trial to be moved from its original hearing date, Dec. 2 to Oct. 31 at 1:30 p.m.

All pending motions, not including the motion to suppress statements and evidence, will be heard at this hearing.

This comes from Sisk’s original trial being forced into a mistrial in September due to a cellphone that had been in the custody of the FBI since the murders. The new trial date is set for February 13, 2023.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Huntsville Police Department, Edwin Oliver Mayes, 34, was the man arrested.
34-year-old man charged with murder for incident on Pulaski Pike
Shooting
Identity confirmed of Trinity teen who was killed, suspect in custody
Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
One person transported to hospital after wreck on Highway 157
One person transported to hospital after wreck on Highway 157
Scene of Rumson Road shooting in Huntsville
Teenager hospitalized by drive-by shooting speaks on his scary situation

Latest News

This week, the Huntsville City Council continued the preliminary steps of opening a dispensing...
Regulations set for potential medical marijuana dispensing site in Huntsville
Gov. Ivey chose 14 businesses to attend the showcase, show their products and discuss the...
Gov. Ivey hosts Made in Alabama Showcase, highlights businesses in Alabama
An expanded Moulton ballpark is nearing completion despite being three years behind schedule...
Moulton baseball complex nearing completion despite being over budget
An expanded Moulton ballpark is nearing completion despite being three years behind schedule...
Moulton baseball complex nearing completion despite being over budget