Mason Sisk’s retrial hearing moved up by Limestone Co. judge

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Mason Sisk, who stands accused of murdering his family, will head back to court sooner than what was expected.

In a court document filed on Thursday, a judge ordered a motion in Sisk’s trial to be moved from its original hearing date, Dec. 2 to Oct. 31 at 1:30 p.m.

All pending motions, not including the motion to suppress statements and evidence, will be heard at this hearing.

This comes from Sisk’s original trial being forced into a mistrial in September due to a cellphone that had been in the custody of the FBI since the murders. The new trial date is set for February 13, 2023.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.