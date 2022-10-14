Mason Sisk’s retrial hearing moved up by Limestone Co. judge
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Mason Sisk, who stands accused of murdering his family, will head back to court sooner than what was expected.
In a court document filed on Thursday, a judge ordered a motion in Sisk’s trial to be moved from its original hearing date, Dec. 2 to Oct. 31 at 1:30 p.m.
All pending motions, not including the motion to suppress statements and evidence, will be heard at this hearing.
This comes from Sisk’s original trial being forced into a mistrial in September due to a cellphone that had been in the custody of the FBI since the murders. The new trial date is set for February 13, 2023.
Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.