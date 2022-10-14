Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Battle of the Brews

Judge grills Alabama officials over lethal injection process

A federal judge on Thursday questioned Alabama officials about the state’s lethal injection...
A federal judge on Thursday questioned Alabama officials about the state’s lethal injection procedures.(Source: Gray Television)
By KIM CHANDLER
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday questioned Alabama officials about the state’s lethal injection procedures — including how many needle “pokes” are too many — after problems with vein access at the state’s last two scheduled executions.

U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker, Jr. put forth the questions during a court hearing in a lawsuit filed by Kenneth Eugene Smith, who is seeking to block his upcoming Nov. 17 execution. His attorneys have pointed to problems at recent lethal injections.

Robert Anderson, of the Alabama attorney general’s office, said the state prison commissioner and warden are in charge of the decision on when to call off an execution.

Most Read

One dead in south Huntsville crash
One person dead in south Huntsville crash near Hobbs Road
According to the Huntsville Police Department, Edwin Oliver Mayes, 34, was the man arrested.
34-year-old man charged with murder for incident on Pulaski Pike
Brittney Hensley
Athens woman charged with fraud, theft of property in Nashville
File photo of William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility (Source: WBRC)
Madison Co. murderer dies in correctional facility
Shooting
Identity confirmed of Trinity teen who was killed, suspect in custody

Latest News

Attorneys for Alan Eugene Miller wrote in a court filing that Miller endured physical and...
Attorneys: Inmate endured ‘torture’ during execution attempt
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker throws a pass against Pittsburgh during the second half of...
Young vs. Hooker a scintillating QB matchup if it happens
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, right, rushes past Washington Commanders defenders...
Derrick Henry, Titans win 3rd in row, 21-17 over Commanders
Nashville's Nino Niederreiter, right, celebrates with Nashville's Eeli Tolvanen after scoring...
Predators beat Sharks 3-2 to sweep 2-game series in Prague