Huntsville woman has $1.5 million bond following drug trafficking arrest

By Javon Williams
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday afternoon, a Huntsville woman was arrested and charged with drug trafficking.

The North Alabama Drug Task Force arrested Brittney Simpson, 34 after finding a kilogram of cocaine and a kilogram of fentanyl during a search warrant at a home on Beaver Brook Place in Toney.

According to Huntsville Police, the street value of the cocaine recovered is estimated to be $100,000 and the fentanyl is estimated to be $200,000.

Simpson was charged with two counts of drug trafficking and received a $750,000 bond for each of the charges. She was also charged with possession of methamphetamine with a $2,500 bond.

Simpson is being held in the Madison County Jail.

