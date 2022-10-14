Get your coffee on the go from Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee Truck

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It was always exciting to hear the ice-cream truck rounding the corner when you were a kid. I mean, don’t get me worng, it’s still exciting today.

However, Travelin’ Tom’s is a Coffee Truck that keeps people caffeinated with delicious drinks that is just as exciting, if not more! They stopped by WAFF 48 to bring coffee to the whole team. The truck often makes stops at schools, offices, weddings, events and much more.

The menu features my personsal faovirte, a salted camramel latte, cold brew, teas, black coffee and fun new drinks for evey season!

Keep up with Travelin’ Tom’s on Facebook and learn how you can book them for an event!

And if you’re looking to sling some coffee yourself, Travelin’ Tom’s is hiring! Tell ‘em TVL sent you.

