Fantastic Friday Weather! Sweater Weather Next Week

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WAFF)
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
It’s finally Friday and the weather is absolutely picture perfect today! Temperatures have topped out in the mid and upper 70s late this afternoon and we have plenty of sunshine. Winds are a bit breezy out of the south and southwest, but they should start calming down into the evening hours. Expect another great night for any high school football games with clear skies overnight. Overnight lows will be falling into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Plan on a cool start to your Saturday, so you might want to grab a light jacket, especially if you are headed out early for the Liz Hurley Ribbon Run. We will warm up quite quickly though by the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s and a few more breezes here and there. This will be our last warm day for quite a while with another cold front approaching the region on Sunday.

With a few more clouds arriving on Sunday, temperatures will be milder by the morning hours ranging in the mid and upper 50s. Afternoon highs will warm into the mid and upper 70s with a few widely scattered showers possible into the evening hours as a front pushes slowly through the area. Rain should be ending late Sunday night with a surge of much colder and drier air rushing in behind the front as it exits sometime Monday morning. Highs for your next work week look to stay in the 60s and even upper 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Overnight lows will be tumbling into the 30s and upper 20s through Wednesday and Thursday morning, so widespread frost will be likely, and we could potentially see our first freeze of the fall season in some areas. Protecting any sensitive outdoor plants and vegetation will be a must!

