Chilly start but a warm Friday afternoon

Good morning and happy Friday! We are starting off with clear skies and much colder temperatures compared to Thursday morning, temps are in the upper 30s to middle 40s so jackets will be a good idea headed out the door.

We will see plenty of sunshine through the afternoon hours with a fairly breezy SW wind between 5 to 15 miles per hour, highs will reach the low to middle 70s. It should be another fantastic night for high school football games with temperatures at kickoff in the low 60s. Skies remain clear tonight with a calm wind, lows will dip into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Saturday will be our last “warm” day for some time, highs will reach the low to middle 80s with a breezy wind from the southwest gusting to 25 miles per hour at times.

A few more clouds will push in for Sunday morning keeping our low temperatures on the mild side, we will start off in the middle 50s in most communities. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with highs staying seasonal in the middle to upper 70s. A cold front will come through on Sunday evening bringing a chance at light scattered rain showers. Behind this front will be a surge of colder and drier air, highs on Monday will be in the middle 60s with clearing skies.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be the coldest days we have seen in a long time, highs will stay in the middle to upper 50s both afternoons! A widespread frost and freeze will be likely for Wednesday and Thursday mornings, be sure to protect any sensitive outside plants and vegetation.

