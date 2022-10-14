Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Battle of the Brews

Baby formula recalled for potential spoilage

Abbott Labs said a small percentage of the bottles included in the recall have bottle caps that...
Abbott Labs said a small percentage of the bottles included in the recall have bottle caps that may not have sealed completely, which could result in the formula being spoiled.(Abbott Labs)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Several brands of baby formula are being recalled for potential spoilage, according to Abbott Labs.

The voluntary recall includes certain lots of 2-ounce bottles of ready-to-feed liquid formulas.

Abbott Labs said a small percentage of the bottles included in the recall have bottle caps that may not have sealed completely, which could result in the formula being spoiled.

Stomach issues like diarrhea and vomiting could result if spoiled formula is consumed.

The specific products included are:

  • U.S. - certain lots of Similac 360 Total Care, Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive, Similac Special Care 24, Similac Pro-Total Comfort, Similac NeoSure, Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution
  • Canada - 1 lot of Pedalyte Electrolyte Solution; 1 lot of Similac Water (Sterilized)
  • Puerto Rico, Bermuda, Curacao, Trinidad & Tobago, Jamaica - 1 lot of Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive
  • Puerto Rico, Curacao, Trinidad & Tobago, Barbados, Haiti, St. Thomas, St. Croix - 1 lot of Similac 360 Total Care
  • Panama - 2 lots of Similac Pro-Total Comfort
  • Dominican Republic - 1 lot of Similac Stage 1
  • Colombia - 1 lot of Similac Stage 1

Anyone with the recalled product should stop using the formula and contact Abbott customer service for more instructions.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Huntsville Police Department, Edwin Oliver Mayes, 34, was the man arrested.
34-year-old man charged with murder for incident on Pulaski Pike
Shooting
Identity confirmed of Trinity teen who was killed, suspect in custody
Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
One person transported to hospital after wreck on Highway 157
One person transported to hospital after wreck on Highway 157
Morgan County school leaders could vote to close Sparkman Elementary
Morgan County Board of Education votes to close Sparkman

Latest News

Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan is pictured in this photo from Feb. 27, 2018.
AT&T Illinois to pay $23M to settle federal probe
Police and emergency response vehicles were on the scene of an active shooter situation in an...
Police ID 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting; suspect critical
Emergency crews were able to free the worker from the heavy machinery after spending nearly...
Worker seriously injured after being trapped in scrap metal shredder, officials say
Gov. Ivey chose 14 businesses to attend the showcase, show their products and discuss the...
Gov. Ivey hosts Made in Alabama Showcase, highlights businesses in Alabama