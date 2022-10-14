30 grams of cocaine leads to arrest of 11 in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Eleven people were arrested on Wednesday after 30 grams of crack cocaine was found during a search warrant in Athens.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit located the cocaine and loaded sawed-off shotgun from a home on West 14th Street. The shotgun fell under a federal violation of the National Firearms Act.

Charles Yarbrough, 71 was charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession of a sawed-off rifle/shotgun. He has been released on a $25,000 bond.

Amber Lawson, 28 was charged with distribution of a controlled substance and loitering. She has been released on a $20,500 bond.

Stephanie Gilbert, Verna Bass, Mary Beard, Donnie Collier, Charlie Holman, Rachel Lovett, Montez Robertson, Donal Stinnett and Brenda Wiggins were all charged with Loitering. All nine have been released on a $500 bond.

