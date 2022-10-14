Deals
1 person killed in late night Fayetteville shooting

Emergency officials respond to scene in Lincoln Co.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF) - Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a shooting that left one person dead on Thursday night.

According to the police department, officers responded to a shots fired call around 11 p.m. in the area of South Bellview Avenue and Robertson Street. When officers arrived on scene, they found Dominic Brown, 38, who had died from gunshot wounds.

Shell casings and a firearm were found on scene. Investigators are seeking any information about this incident.

Contact the police department at (931) 433-7867.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

