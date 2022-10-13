White House unveils preview of student loan forgiveness application

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Biden Administration has unveiled a preview of the student loan forgiveness application expected to open near the end of October.

White House officials said they worked really hard to make this application simple and straight-forward.

President Joe Biden announced his plans back in august to cancel up to $10,000 in student loan debt for people making less than $125,000 a year – and as much as $20,000 for eligible Pell Grant recipients.

It’s unclear when the application will go live, but the Biden Administration said it will be available sometime in October and will remain open until December 31, 2023.

The White House said the number of questions on the application have been kept short and simple, asking for basic personal information like your name, date of birth, email address, phone number, and social security number, but you won’t need to upload any supporting documents.

“It might be worth checking into with your servicer if you have any questions about, ‘Oh, should I be filling this out or not.’ It wouldn’t hurt to fill it out. Apparently, even if you qualify to get this done by the federal government automatically without any action on your part, it still would probably be worth filling this out once it’s opened,” said Mike Kitchen with Student Loan Hero.

The Biden Administration said the goal is to get the debt relief processed before January.

That’s when student loan payments start again after a years-long freeze during the pandemic.

For more information about student loan debt relief, click here.

