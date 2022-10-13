Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Battle of the Brews

White House unveils preview of student loan forgiveness application

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Biden Administration has unveiled a preview of the student loan forgiveness application expected to open near the end of October.

White House officials said they worked really hard to make this application simple and straight-forward.

President Joe Biden announced his plans back in august to cancel up to $10,000 in student loan debt for people making less than $125,000 a year – and as much as $20,000 for eligible Pell Grant recipients.

It’s unclear when the application will go live, but the Biden Administration said it will be available sometime in October and will remain open until December 31, 2023.

The White House said the number of questions on the application have been kept short and simple, asking for basic personal information like your name, date of birth, email address, phone number, and social security number, but you won’t need to upload any supporting documents.

“It might be worth checking into with your servicer if you have any questions about, ‘Oh, should I be filling this out or not.’ It wouldn’t hurt to fill it out. Apparently, even if you qualify to get this done by the federal government automatically without any action on your part, it still would probably be worth filling this out once it’s opened,” said Mike Kitchen with Student Loan Hero.

The Biden Administration said the goal is to get the debt relief processed before January.

That’s when student loan payments start again after a years-long freeze during the pandemic.

For more information about student loan debt relief, click here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in south Huntsville crash
One person dead in south Huntsville crash near Hobbs Road
Brittney Hensley
Athens woman charged with fraud, theft of property in Nashville
According to the Huntsville Police Department, Edwin Oliver Mayes, 34, was the man arrested.
34-year-old man charged with murder for incident on Pulaski Pike
File photo of William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility (Source: WBRC)
Madison Co. murderer dies in correctional facility
Braylon's family was killed in a fiery crash when a car crossed into their lane, causing a...
Teen loses parents, sister in fiery crash driving home from his football game

Latest News

Blue Mass held for first responders in Huntsville
Blue Mass held for first responders in Huntsville
ACT reports the average national composite score sits at 19.8, a 30-year low.
ACT releases report showing composite test scores are lowest in 30 years
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
34-year-old man charged with murder for incident on Pulaski Pike