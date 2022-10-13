Deals
The story behind the Liz Hurley Ribbon Run

By Anna Mahan
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The 19th annual Liz Hurley Ribbon Run is almost here and after two years, it’s back in person.

This year, the race is happening on Saturday, October 15 in downtown Huntsville.

Most of us know Liz Hurley from sharing the news on WAFF 48 after all these years. But when she was in her 30s, she was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer.

In a city where scientists are putting rockets on the moon, Hurley was shocked at how difficult it is for people to learn the details of a cancer diagnosis.

With some encouragement from loved ones and a community of people behind her, the Liz Hurley Breast Cancer Fund launched. The money that goes to this fund helps raise money to improve research and technology in the Huntsville area.

Soon after, the Breast Center at Huntsville Hospital opened and another location in Madison soon followed. It’s things like the Breast Cancer Fund and the Ribbon Race that help make these resources available.

Every year, the Liz Hurley Ribbon Run brings people together to celebrate survivors, honor those who are no longer with us and encourage others.

Get ready to run, walk and paint the town pink!

On Saturday, a survivors’ walk begins at 8 a.m. and the 5k begins at 8:30 a.m. Dress up in your favorite pink outfit and join some friends or head out for a solo run.

You can still register at Fleet Feet in Huntsville through Friday night. Fleet Feet is also where you can pick up your bib and t-shirt!

For more information, visit www.lizhurleyribbonrun.org.

