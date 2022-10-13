Deals
Sheffield gets a new mental health officer

By Sean Dowling
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - Millions of Americans face the reality of living with a mental health condition and Colbert County, there’s a new mental health officer in town.

In Sheffield, the city council on Monday approved a new mental health officer, Sergeant Rodney Rippey.

“It’s important to me and this community, because there’s not a lot of help out there for mental mentally mental health issues,” Sgt. Rippey said. “I can get out there and be one of the first responders when somebody is having a mental health crisis and help them in the situations that they’re they might be in at that time.”

Mental health officers evaluate individuals and determine if the person needs to be taken to a treatment facility for further evaluation.

There are now five mental health officers covering Colbert County and Sgt. Rippey wants more than that.

”I’ll never think we have enough mental health officers or officers or anything like that. But we could always use more,” Sgt. Rippey said.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shine additional light on mental health and how it’s affecting young people.

The CDC reports more than a third of high schoolers experienced poor mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The veteran law enforcement official is currently the school resource officer for Sheffield Junior High and High School and has a certain approach when dealing with someone during a mental health crisis.

“Let them know I’m there to help them. One of the first things I’ve said to every one of them is I’m not here. I’m not a police officer right now. I might be dressed as one. I’m not a police officer. I’m here to help you. And let’s see what we can do to get you some help,” Sgt. Rippey said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with a mental health issue, dial 9-8-8.

