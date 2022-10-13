Deals
ReTreet Treehouses: Where nature meets luxury

By Anna Mahan
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Tucked away in Scottsboro is a place where you can experience a getaway like you’ve never experienced before.

If the idea of spending a weekend in a treehouse — a luxury treehouse — sounds exciting to you, then ReTreet is where you need to book a stay!

With six resort-style treehouses and forty acres of land, get ready for the perfect getaway.

To book your stay and learn more, visit retreet.fun.

