ReTreet Treehouses: Where nature meets luxury

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Tucked away in Scottsboro is a place where you can experience a getaway like you’ve never experienced before.

If the idea of spending a weekend in a treehouse — a luxury treehouse — sounds exciting to you, then ReTreet is where you need to book a stay!

With six resort-style treehouses and forty acres of land, get ready for the perfect getaway.

To book your stay and learn more, visit retreet.fun.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.