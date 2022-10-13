Power Restored: South Huntsville, Hazel Green

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two power outages were reported in south Huntsville and Hazel Green areas following a thunderstorm on Wednesday evening..

The power outage reported in the south Huntsville was area around Grissom High School.

The outage affected customers from Drake Ave south to Lily Flagg Rd, and from Memorial Pkwy east to Monte Sano Blvd.

Service has been restored to the customers who were affected. Crews are still working in the area.

The power outage reported in the New Market/Hazel Green area was from the Tennessee state line south to Winchester Rd., and from Hwy 231/431 East to Winchester Rd.

As of 7:37 p.m., power has been restored to the majority of the affected service area in Hazel Green/New Market.

Huntsville Utilities Crews found a downed utility pole and power lines. A few customers are still without power on Butler Road north of Mint Road.

According to Huntsville Utilities, crews have been dispatched to investigate and service will be restored as soon as safely possible.

If you are without power, please call 256-53LIGHT (256-535-4448) to report it.

