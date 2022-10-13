Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Battle of the Brews

Power Restored: South Huntsville, Hazel Green

Power Outages: South Huntsville, Hazel Green
Power Outages: South Huntsville, Hazel Green(MGN)
By Javon Williams
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two power outages were reported in south Huntsville and Hazel Green areas following a thunderstorm on Wednesday evening..

The power outage reported in the south Huntsville was area around Grissom High School.

The outage affected customers from Drake Ave south to Lily Flagg Rd, and from Memorial Pkwy east to Monte Sano Blvd.

Service has been restored to the customers who were affected. Crews are still working in the area.

The power outage reported in the New Market/Hazel Green area was from the Tennessee state line south to Winchester Rd., and from Hwy 231/431 East to Winchester Rd.

As of 7:37 p.m., power has been restored to the majority of the affected service area in Hazel Green/New Market.

Huntsville Utilities Crews found a downed utility pole and power lines. A few customers are still without power on Butler Road north of Mint Road.

According to Huntsville Utilities, crews have been dispatched to investigate and service will be restored as soon as safely possible.

If you are without power, please call 256-53LIGHT (256-535-4448) to report it.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in south Huntsville crash
One person dead in south Huntsville crash near Hobbs Road
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Nicholas Waggener was killed when the...
Hazel Green man killed in single-vehicle wreck
At least two people have been shot Tuesday near Seminole Dr.
Three people shot near Seminole Dr. also considered suspects
Avantae Alexander
Mother of 14-year-old killed, mother of alleged demand answers from Decatur Police
Brittney Hensley
Athens woman charged with fraud, theft of property in Nashville

Latest News

WAFF 5 p.m. Wednesday weather forecast
Storm forecast
Strong storms forecast this evening.
WAFF AM 12:00-12:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF weather October 12 at noon
WAFF AM 5:00-5:30am – Syncbak
WAFF's Wednesday morning forecast