Power Outages: South Huntsville, Hazel Green

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two power outages have been reported in south Huntsville and Hazel Green areas in result of a thunderstorm.

The power outage has been reported in the south Huntsville area around Grissom High School.

The outage is affecting customers from Drake Ave south to Lily Flagg Rd, and from Memorial Pkwy east to Monte Sano Blvd.

The power outage reported in the New Market/Hazel Green area is from the Tennessee state line south to Winchester Rd., and from Hwy 231/431 East to Winchester Rd.

According to Huntsville Utilities, crews have been dispatched to investigate and service will be restored as soon as safely possible.

