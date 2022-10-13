One person transported to hospital after wreck on Highway 157

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person has been transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle wreck on Highway 157, according to the Cullman Police Department.

The wreck happened at the intersection of Highway 157 and County Road 1162 on Thursday morning. One person was seriously injured.

