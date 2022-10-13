Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Battle of the Brews

One person transported to hospital after wreck on Highway 157

The wreck happened at the intersection of Highway 157 and County Road 1162 on Thursday morning.
The wreck happened at the intersection of Highway 157 and County Road 1162 on Thursday morning.(WCAX)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person has been transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle wreck on Highway 157, according to the Cullman Police Department.

The wreck happened at the intersection of Highway 157 and County Road 1162 on Thursday morning. One person was seriously injured.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in south Huntsville crash
One person dead in south Huntsville crash near Hobbs Road
According to the Huntsville Police Department, Edwin Oliver Mayes, 34, was the man arrested.
34-year-old man charged with murder for incident on Pulaski Pike
Brittney Hensley
Athens woman charged with fraud, theft of property in Nashville
File photo of William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility (Source: WBRC)
Madison Co. murderer dies in correctional facility
Braylon's family was killed in a fiery crash when a car crossed into their lane, causing a...
Teen loses parents, sister in fiery crash driving home from his football game

Latest News

Shooting
Teenager shot and killed in Trinity on Monday
Caleb Matthew Spurlin
Albertville man arrested on attempted murder charge after allegedly shooting man with crossbow
Fatal crash scene in Battleground
Late night crash in Battleground results in 1 death
UNA holds 5th Annual Germanfest
UNA holds 5th Annual Germanfest