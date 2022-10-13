Deals
North Korea fires another missile, flies warplanes near South Korean border

FILE - A TV screen showing a news program reporting about a North Korean missile launch with...
FILE - A TV screen showing a news program reporting about a North Korean missile launch with file footage of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is seen at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has launched a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the launch was made early Friday but gave no further details.

It’s the latest in a spate of missile launches by North Korea in recent days.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff also said North Korea flew warplanes near the rival’s border late Thursday and early Friday, prompting South Korea to scramble fighter jets.

There have been no reports of clashes between the two Koreas.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

