Late night crash in Battleground results in 1 death

Fatal crash scene in Battleground
Fatal crash scene in Battleground(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BATTLEGROUND, Ala. (WAFF) - A crash on Highway 157 in Battleground resulted in one death late Wednesday evening.

According to a Facebook post by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a vehicle off the roadway and down a hillside after 11 p.m. on October 12. The Morgan County Rescue Squad was called to the scene to assist with a person entrapped in the vehicle.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

WAFF has reached out to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office for more information on this crash.

