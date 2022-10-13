Identity confirmed of Trinity teen who was killed, suspect in custody

TRINITY, Ala. (WAFF) - The identity of a teenager that was shot and killed in Trinity on Oct. 10 has been confirmed.

The Trinity Police Department said a child over the age of 12 was shot near Mountain Cove Dr. in Trinity. Following the shooting, the child was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital.

Mauricio Nevarez passed away from his injuries on Wednesday.

According to the Trinity Police Department, another juvenile has been taken into custody for the shooting. That juvenile has been charged with manslaughter as an adult. Additional charges are pending.

