Identity confirmed of Trinity teen that was killed

TRINITY, Ala. (WAFF) - The identity of a teenager that was shot and killed in Trinity on Oct. 10 has been confirmed.

The Trinity Police Department said a child over the age of 12 was shot near Mountain Cove Dr. in Trinity. Following the shooting, the child was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital.

Mauricio Nevarez passed away from his injuries on Wednesday.

At this time, charges have not been filed and the Trinity Police Department is unsure of what charges will come.

