Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Battle of the Brews

Huntsville man injured in second shooting this week on Rumson Road

Officers with HPD are searching for four potential suspects in relation to these two shootings
WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting
By Megan Plotka, Romario Gardner and Wade Smith
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In less than a week, two people have been injured in shootings on Rumson Rd. in Huntsville. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are searching for four potential suspects in relation to these two shootings.

According to Huntsville Police Sgt. Timothy Richards, HPD officers responded to reports of a drive-by shooting near Rumson Rd. and Griffith Rd. around 11:45 p.m. on October 12. Police located one male victim with a gunshot wound to the leg after arriving on the scene.

The man is currently at Huntsville Hospital receiving treatment.

While gathering information on the shooting at the scene, WAFF Reporter Romario Gardner was told to leave the area immediately as police believed the suspects were still in the area. Officers continue to search for the suspects on Thursday.

Sgt. Richards confirmed this is the second shooting in less than a week on Rumson Rd.

Around 12:30 a.m. on October 11, a similar shooting resulted in one female victim being struck in the arm. At this time, officers believe the two shootings are connected. Officers don’t know if the victims have any connections to each other. Investigators do not believe the shootings to be gang-related.

Terrence Warren lives near where these shootings happened on Rumson Road. He believes this is senseless violence.

Neighbor in area of Rumson Road shooting wants 'senseless' shootings to stop

“We can’t let them put innocent lives in danger and it’s not okay,” Warren said. “Senseless shootings need to stop. It has to stop. It is too much. Two consecutive nights. Two shootings. Innocent kids getting hit. Innocent elderly people’s houses getting hit.

“We have to put the guns down.”

Warren saw the victim of the Wednesday shooting after he was shot.

“He was pretty much in pain and in shock all at the same time,” Warren described. “I believe he was just outside - just catching straight bullets - just from being outside.”

Police are still looking for a motive in both shootings.

No descriptions have been provided of the four suspects wanted for questioning in these two shootings.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in south Huntsville crash
One person dead in south Huntsville crash near Hobbs Road
Brittney Hensley
Athens woman charged with fraud, theft of property in Nashville
According to the Huntsville Police Department, Edwin Oliver Mayes, 34, was the man arrested.
34-year-old man charged with murder for incident on Pulaski Pike
File photo of William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility (Source: WBRC)
Madison Co. murderer dies in correctional facility
Braylon's family was killed in a fiery crash when a car crossed into their lane, causing a...
Teen loses parents, sister in fiery crash driving home from his football game

Latest News

Police continue to investigate shooting on Rumson Road in Huntsville
Police continue to investigate shooting on Rumson Road in Huntsville
Neighbor in area of Rumson Road shooting wants 'senseless' shootings to stop
Neighbor in area of Rumson Road shooting wants 'senseless' shootings to stop
Blue Mass held for first responders in Huntsville
Blue Mass held for first responders in Huntsville
ACT reports the average national composite score sits at 19.8, a 30-year low.
ACT releases report showing composite test scores are lowest in 30 years