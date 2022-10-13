Huntsville man injured in second shooting this week on Rumson Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In less than a week, two people have been injured in shootings on Rumson Rd. in Huntsville. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are searching for four potential suspects in relation to these two shootings.

According to Huntsville Police Sgt. Timothy Richards, HPD officers responded to reports of a drive-by shooting near Rumson Rd. and Griffith Rd. around 11:45 p.m. on October 12. Police located one male victim with a gunshot wound to the leg after arriving on the scene.

The man is currently at Huntsville Hospital receiving treatment.

While gathering information on the shooting at the scene, WAFF Reporter Romario Gardner was told to leave the area immediately as police believed the suspects were still in the area. Officers continue to search for the suspects on Thursday.

Sgt. Richards confirmed this is the second shooting in less than a week on Rumson Rd.

Around 12:30 a.m. on October 11, a similar shooting resulted in one female victim being struck in the arm. At this time, officers believe the two shootings are connected. Officers don’t know if the victims have any connections to each other. Investigators do not believe the shootings to be gang-related.

Terrence Warren lives near where these shootings happened on Rumson Road. He believes this is senseless violence.

Neighbor in area of Rumson Road shooting wants 'senseless' shootings to stop

“We can’t let them put innocent lives in danger and it’s not okay,” Warren said. “Senseless shootings need to stop. It has to stop. It is too much. Two consecutive nights. Two shootings. Innocent kids getting hit. Innocent elderly people’s houses getting hit.

“We have to put the guns down.”

Warren saw the victim of the Wednesday shooting after he was shot.

“He was pretty much in pain and in shock all at the same time,” Warren described. “I believe he was just outside - just catching straight bullets - just from being outside.”

Police are still looking for a motive in both shootings.

No descriptions have been provided of the four suspects wanted for questioning in these two shootings.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.