Huntsville man arrested in San Diego on child abuse charges

Allegedly caused various injuries to a small child
Allegedly caused various injuries to a small child
By Javon Williams
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man was arrested on Wednesday by U.S. Marshals in San Diego, Cali.

Steven Flanagan was wanted by Huntsville Police for Torture and Willful Abuse of a Child.

Police say the 5-week-old infant he was caring for was left with fractures to their skull and ribs. The infant is listed in critical condition.

Flanagan was arrested without incident.

