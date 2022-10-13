Huntsville man arrested in San Diego on child abuse charges

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man was arrested on Wednesday by U.S. Marshals in San Diego, Cali.

Steven Flanagan was wanted by Huntsville Police for Torture and Willful Abuse of a Child.

Police say the 5-week-old infant he was caring for was left with fractures to their skull and ribs. The infant is listed in critical condition.

Flanagan was arrested without incident.

