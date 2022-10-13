Deals
Huntsville Havoc head coach retiring at end of season

By Charles Montgomery
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Havoc head coach Glen Detulleo will be retiring from coaching and transitioning to a front office position at the end of the 2022-23 season, the team announced Thursday.

Glen Detulleo
Glen Detulleo(WAFF)

Once he retires, Detulleo will take on the role as executive general manager. This will be Detulleo’s 11th season as head coach of the Havoc. In that span, Huntsville has won two championships.

“Coaching in Huntsville over the last 10 seasons has been a dream come true,” Detulleo said in a statement. “My coaching career might be coming to an end, but I am thrilled to continue my journey with such a great organization.”

Assistant coach Stuart Stefan will take over as head coach following Detulleo’s retirement. Stefan became an assistant coach in 2018 after playing seven seasons for Huntsville.

“I have learned so much from Glenn and I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity,” Stefan said in a statement. “I’m excited to get to work and continue the winning tradition here in Huntsville.”

The Havoc begin the 2022-23 season on Oct. 20 against Pensacola.

