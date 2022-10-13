Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Battle of the Brews

Grandmother in viral photo from July floods in Kentucky dies

Mae Amburgey made headlines with a photo capturing her stuck inside her Kentucky home during a flood in July has died in Alabama. (Source: WYMT)
By Dakota Makres and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) - A nearly 100-year-old woman who made national headlines after a photo of her stuck inside her Kentucky home during a flood in late July has died.

Mae Amburgey from Letcher County died over the weekend.

Her son, Jay, notified WYMT and said she died in her sleep at the home of her other son, Phil, in Alabama.

Mae Amburgey’s granddaughter, Missy Amburgey Crovetti, said she originally took the photo of her and posted it online out of “desperation.”

Mae Amburgey was at her home with her son and grandson as the waters rose in late July.

Although the floodwaters destroyed her home, Mae Amburgey and her family, fortunately, made it out with minor injuries.

The family said her visitation would be held on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in south Huntsville crash
One person dead in south Huntsville crash near Hobbs Road
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Nicholas Waggener was killed when the...
Hazel Green man killed in single-vehicle wreck
At least two people have been shot Tuesday near Seminole Dr.
Three people shot near Seminole Dr. also considered suspects
Avantae Alexander
Mother of 14-year-old killed, mother of alleged demand answers from Decatur Police
Brittney Hensley
Athens woman charged with fraud, theft of property in Nashville

Latest News

Mae Amburgey Dies - October 12, 2022
Mae Amburgey Dies - October 12, 2022
Allegedly caused various injuries to a small child
Huntsville man arrested in San Diego on child abuse charges
The United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly condemned Russia's attempted annexations in...
UN demands Russia reverse ‘illegal’ annexations in Ukraine
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run: The words of a fighter
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run: The words of a fighter
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Sept. 3, 2022.
Trump angrily lashes out after his deposition is ordered