Governor Ivey grants nearly $19.3 million to Alabama communities for improvements

The Alabama State Capitol
The Alabama State Capitol(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By Javon Williams
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday Governor Kay Ivey announced an award of nearly $19.3 million to provide improvements to communities around Alabama.

The award will allow local governments to pave/resurface roads, eliminate blight and drainage problems, improve water or sewer service and build or improve local community centers and playgrounds.

“Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) help communities address major needs whether it be supplying clean drinking water or eliminating dilapidated and unsafe structures,” Governor Kay Ivey said. “I congratulate the cities and counties who received grants in this keenly competitive process, and I wish them the best in improving their communities.”

The CDBG program is awarded annually on a competitive basis in the following categories: small city (population 2,999 or less), large city (population 3,000 or more), county and community enhancement.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The following is a list of 18 cities/towns, counties or communities in North Alabama that will receive grants along with its projects:

Belk - $400,000 to replace a major water line.

Berry - $400,000 for sewer line replacement and related improvements.

Cherokee - $362,422 for drainage and ditch improvements.

Colony - $399,827 for street improvements.

Courtland - $400,000 for water line upgrades and improvements.

Garden City - $389,800 to upgrade the town’s sewer system.

Guinn - $304,000 for street resurfacing and drainage improvements.

Hodges - $329,000 for downtown revitalization, including razing dilapidated buildings.

Jacksonville - $500,000 to replace sewer lines.

Lexington - $397,907 for water and fire suppression improvements.

Oxford - $500,000 for drainage improvements and demolition of dilapidated structures.

Pell City - $500,000 for water system improvements.

Rainsville - $500,000 to repair and replace sewer lines.

Ranburne - $400,000 to renovate the town’s senior citizen center.

Scottsboro - $400,000 to demolish and clear 26 dilapidated structures.

Steele - $400,000 to replace a main water line.

Valley Head - $400,000 for street and drainage improvements.

Winfield - $342,000 to demolish 18 dilapidated and abandoned/vacant structures.

Approximately 31 cities/towns, counties and communities between Central and South Alabama will receive grants as well.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

