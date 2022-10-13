Deals
Gadsden Public Works Director arrested on theft charges

Gadsden Public Works Director arrested
Gadsden Public Works Director arrested(Etowah County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Gadsden Public Works Director Thomas Hilton was arrested on October 12, 2022.

According to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office website, Hilton was arrested around 4:55 p.m. on first degree Theft of Property charges.

Officials with the City of Gadsden said they plan to meet on October 13 to “determine a course of action regarding the situation”.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

