Gadsden Public Works Director arrested on theft charges

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Gadsden Public Works Director Thomas Hilton was arrested on October 12, 2022.

According to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office website, Hilton was arrested around 4:55 p.m. on first degree Theft of Property charges.

Officials with the City of Gadsden said they plan to meet on October 13 to “determine a course of action regarding the situation”.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

