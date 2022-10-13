Enjoy the fall day of your dreams at Dollywood’s Harvest Festival

PIGEON FORGE, TN. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Alabama is beautiful this time of year, but up the hills and through the holler of the Smoky Mountains, folks are celebrating Harvest Festival at Dollywood.

Now through October 29, the theme park is covered with thousands of pumpkins and lights to illuminate the autumn atmosphere.

This year, guests are sure to have a hoot at Hoot Owl Hollow featuring hundreds of white pumpkins carved to resemble actual owls along with other fall decor and glowing pumpkins.

If you’ve never had the food at Dollywood, you’re in for a literal treat. The smells of smoked bratwursts, turkey legs, or smoked andouille sausage mac and cheese pair nicely with the fresh tastes of sweet potato poutine, spiced pumpkin bisque and pumpkin chili. For those with a sweet tooth, popular pumpkin spice is in full supply with items ranging from pumpkin spice churros with pumpkin fluff to pumpkin spice iced coffee. Items like the maple pecan bacon funnel cake, hot apple cider, wassail or an apple pie milkshake are perfect pick-me-up to grab in the park.

And what’s Dollywood without some of that amazing mountain entertainment? This year, expect to hear melodies from a wide-range of Southern gospel and bluegrass artists, as well as Americana acts and classic country performers ready to play!

For more information and to book your next trip to Dollywood, visit Dollywood.com.

