Eagles, Red Devils clash for Region title

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The last time the Pisgah Eagles and Fyffe Red Devils played a High School Football game was 2005. Fast forward 17 years and both programs have their respective sights set on a Class 2A Region title.

The Red Devils (7-0, 5-0 2A, region 7) are ranked number one in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association top 10 in Class 2A, while The Eagles (6-0, 5-1 2A, region 7) are ranked fifth.

Fyffe, under legendary coach Paul Benefield, have shut out three opponents this season, with two other teams scoring just six points. Pisgah has scored at least 40 points in five of its games this season, with Head Coach Luke Pruitt reaching the playoffs in three of his first four seasons.

Kickoff is set for 7PM at Sam Kenimer Stadium. It will also be the WAFF 48 Blitz Game of The Week.

