Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

By Gina Benitez
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman was caught on camera withdrawing money from bank accounts. The only problem is that those accounts did not belong to her.

Huntsville Police are searching for this woman who police say busted out the windows to several different cars and stole several purses from inside.

Authorities allege she then went to different bank branches and took out money with the victims’ cards.

If you’ve seen her or know where she is call Huntsville Police.

Investigators are still working to track down several others wanted for different crimes.

Alfonzo John Ross Branford is facing a fentanyl possession charge.

Melvyn Webb is accused of child abuse. Authorities allege he sprayed his own son in the face with mace.

Ishua Timmons is a convicted sex offender but police say he failed to register as one.

David White, is charged with solicitation of a child for immoral purposes. HPD believes he contacted an underage girl through various social media apps.

If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-crime. You can also text or email your tips.

