Cool, Sunny, & Breezy By the Afternoon

Talk about some much needed rainfall! Over the course of yesterday evening, we’ve received anywhere from one and a half to nearly three inches of rain in some locations. This morning we’re starting to dry out with just a few moderate showers continuing in our far southeastern counties, but this should be clearing completely here shortly. Temperatures are still rather mild sitting in the low and mid 60s, as the front hasn’t yet pushed through the area. It will likely move through the Valley sometime late this morning bringing some breezy conditions with it into the afternoon hours. Afternoon highs will be much cooler today behind the front only reaching the upper 60s and low 70s with plenty of sunshine. Expect clear and calm conditions as we head into the evening hours with overnight lows much cooler as well dipping into the low and mid 40s.

Dry conditions and a steady warm up will be in store on Friday and into the first half of your weekend on Saturday with highs approaching the mid to upper 70s and low 80s each afternoon. Another cold front will be on the way late Saturday into Sunday, so plan on a few showers likely Sunday afternoon. The cold front will push through the area into Monday and a much colder air mass will be settling into the region.

Plan on highs for your next work week to stay mainly in the 60s with overnight lows by mid-week in the upper 20s and low 30s. There is a good chance we could see widespread frost across the viewing area and maybe even our first freeze of the fall season!

