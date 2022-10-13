Albertville man arrested on attempted murder charge after allegedly shooting man with crossbow

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 32-year-old Albertville man was arrested and charged with attempted murder by officers with the Albertville Police Department on Tuesday.

According to the police department, officers responded to an incident on Carlin Street around 9 p.m. on Tuesday. When officers arrived on scene, they found a victim that had been shot with an arrow from a crossbow.

The victim was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It was determined by investigators that Caleb Matthew Spurlin shot the victim after a verbal argument. Spurlin was arrested and charged with attempted murder and is being held in the Marshall County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

