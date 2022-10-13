Deals
Albertville man arrested on attempted murder charge after allegedly shooting man with crossbow

Caleb Matthew Spurlin
Caleb Matthew Spurlin(Albertville Police Department)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 32-year-old Albertville man was arrested and charged with attempted murder by officers with the Albertville Police Department on Tuesday.

According to the police department, officers responded to an incident on Carlin Street around 9 p.m. on Tuesday. When officers arrived on scene, they found a victim that had been shot with an arrow from a crossbow.

The victim was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It was determined by investigators that Caleb Matthew Spurlin shot the victim after a verbal argument. Spurlin was arrested and charged with attempted murder and is being held in the Marshall County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

