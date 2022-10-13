Alabama State Department of Education drafts legislative priorities

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In March 2023, lawmakers will return to Montgomery for the next legislative session. To prepare, education leaders in the state have drafted some of their own legislative priorities during the state board of education work session.

The board took a look at legislation that didn’t pass during the last session but experts say has a high chance of being brought up again.

“I think it’s not a secret to anyone that school choice is something gets talked about a lot,” said Jessica Sanders with the Alabama Department of Education.

Microgrant legislation is a smaller version of school choice. State grants would be used to allow students to take enrichment programs on another campus.

“It’s a balance about promoting our schools’ programs while not excluding something else that a student might want to do,” said Sanders. “Maybe you have two students at a school that want to do something and two students’ desire will simply not sustain an interest.”

The board also discussed a first-grade readiness assessment.

“If they turn six years of age before this day, they are entitled to admission into the first grade in the state of Alabama,” said Sanders.

The potential bill means an assessment would decide that. A test is already drafted and includes educational benchmarks and life skills, such as being able to tie a shoe.

“Attempting to make sure that when the child gets to first grade they are ready for all of the first grade things that going on,” said Sanders

The board didn’t go over their entire legislative list but is prepared to expect anything come next March.

“After January, when we start seeing pre-filed bills, how we’ll react to those bills based on what the board’s platform might be,” said state Superintendent Eric Mackey.

Their plan is to revisit their list as the session nears, and the goal is to always try and better the state’s public education system.

