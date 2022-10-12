What is a career in the Army like?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Every year, we see so many brave men and women enlist in our nation’s military to protect our country.

This Fall, the Army wants to remind you of the opportunities that come with that and just how they run things.

Colonel James Welch joined Payton to share more about his time with the branch and what it can mean for future soldiers.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.