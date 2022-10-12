Deals
Veterans’ groups hoping Congress passes combat pay bill

WAFF 48's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
By Jasmyn Cornell
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAFF) - Combat veterans across the United States are hoping a new bill will make it through Congress.

The Major Richard Star Act is sponsored by Senator Jon Tester, a Democratic Senator from Montana. It is named after Army Major Richard Star. He passed away last year from stage four lung cancer.

The bill would allow more veterans with a combat-related disability to receive full retirement and full disability pay regardless of how many years they served.

Current law requires 20 years of service for complete benefits. For all other retirees, current law requires a dollar for dollar offset of these two benefits, which means they have to forfeit a portion of the benefits they earned in service.

WAFF 48 reached out to Senator Tester to get comment on this. He released the following statement:

“Prior to his passing, I was proud to work with Major Richard Star.... Getting this bipartisan bill across the finish line would honor the service and sacrifice of heroes like Richard Star, and it would send an important message that our nation truly has their backs.”

Senator Tester says he’s working to get the bill included in this year’s National Defense Authorization Act and hoping to get bipartisan support from other senators.

