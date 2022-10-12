Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Battle of the Brews

Venardos Circus is back under the big top in Huntsville

By Anna Mahan
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Come one, come all, you’re sure to have a ball when you see Venardos Circus under the big top!

Known as the little circus with big dreams, the ring is all set up at MidCity in Huntsville. Ringmaster Kevin Venardos and his crew of performers are ready to put on a show that brings the magic up close.

Before he had his own circus, Venardos was a former ringmaster with Ringling Bros. Now, he’s bringing some new stars to Rocket City with talented acrobats, comedians, dancers, people spinning tables and hula hoops on their body... things you have to see to believe!

The show runs now through October 16. For more information and tickets, visit venardoscircus.com.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Nicholas Waggener was killed when the...
Hazel Green man killed in single-vehicle wreck
At least two people have been shot Tuesday near Seminole Dr.
Three people shot near Seminole Dr. also considered suspects
One dead in south Huntsville crash
One person dead in south Huntsville crash near Hobbs Road
Avantae Alexander
Mother of 14-year-old killed, mother of alleged demand answers from Decatur Police
Brittney Hensley
Athens woman charged with fraud, theft of property in Nashville