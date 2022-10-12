Venardos Circus is back under the big top in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Come one, come all, you’re sure to have a ball when you see Venardos Circus under the big top!

Known as the little circus with big dreams, the ring is all set up at MidCity in Huntsville. Ringmaster Kevin Venardos and his crew of performers are ready to put on a show that brings the magic up close.

Before he had his own circus, Venardos was a former ringmaster with Ringling Bros. Now, he’s bringing some new stars to Rocket City with talented acrobats, comedians, dancers, people spinning tables and hula hoops on their body... things you have to see to believe!

The show runs now through October 16. For more information and tickets, visit venardoscircus.com.

