Strong storms forecast this evening.

Stay weather alert this evening. We are tracking a line of storms that will move into the area this evening. There will be a threat for isolated damaging wind gusts between 5pm and 10pm. By 10pm most of the momentum with the line of storms will begin to stall out and wait on the cold front to catch up to it. This will lead to some beneficial rainfall through 2am. A cool and windy day is forecast for Thursday with highs mostly in the middle to upper 60s and a northwest wind 20-25 mph. Friday and Saturday will be dry with highs Friday back in the lower to middle 70s. Saturday will be a warm day with a high around 83 degrees after starting the morning in the lower 40s. A few showers will be possible Sunday as another cold front sweeps across the Tennessee Valley. Much cooler than normal weather can be expected all of next week with highs in the 60s. Morning lows will drop into the 30s by the middle of the week with a chance for a widespread frost.
Storm forecast
Storm forecast
By Brad Travis
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -

