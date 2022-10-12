Say hello to the Char-spooky Board

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Whether you’re looking for something fun to snack on this October or you need some inspiration for that big Halloween party that’s coming up, charcuterie is the way to go.

Casey Jones, aka, The Occasional Chef in Huntsville, is giving us some tips on how to create the best spooky charcuterie board this fall! A char-spooky board, if you will. From what flavors blend the best to what shapes make the cutest mummy, she is sharing her magic touch with the rest of us.

If you don’t have time to make one yourself, book The Occasional Chef for your next party or get an individual board for you and a friend!

To get more inspiration or your own board, check out her Instagram and Facebook!

