Researchers find Milky Way’s ‘graveyard’ of dead stars

Astronomers say a graveyard of ancient stars has been uncovered in the Milky Way.

By CNN
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(CNN) – Astronomers have uncovered a graveyard of dead stars in the Milky Way galaxy.

The “graveyard” stretches three times the height of our 13 billion-year-old galaxy.

Astronomers said they found the ancient stellar remnants when they mapped the “galactic underworld” for the first time.

A graveyard of ancient stars was uncovered in the Milky Way.
A graveyard of ancient stars was uncovered in the Milky Way.(The University of Sydney)

According to astronomers, when a star more than eight times larger than the sun collapses, the stellar core condenses into either a neutron star or a black hole.

The study’s co-author Peter Tuthill said finding the oldest neutron stars and black holes have been a significant task.


A graveyard of ancient stars was uncovered in the Milky Way.(The University of Sydney)

The University of Sydney researchers mapped where the stellar remains rest by recreating the life cycle of the ancient stars.

