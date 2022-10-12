One person dead in south Huntsville crash near Hobbs Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Wednesday morning crash near the intersection of Memorial Parkway and Hobbs Road resulted in one death.

Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are investigating the traffic incident first reported shortly before 6 a.m. on October 12.

WAFF has a crew on the scene gathering more information.

Drivers are urged to use caution through the area at this time.

