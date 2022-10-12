Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Battle of the Brews

One person dead in south Huntsville crash near Hobbs Road

WAFF's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Wednesday morning crash near the intersection of Memorial Parkway and Hobbs Road resulted in one death.

Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are investigating the traffic incident first reported shortly before 6 a.m. on October 12.

WAFF has a crew on the scene gathering more information.

Drivers are urged to use caution through the area at this time.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Nicholas Waggener was killed when the...
Hazel Green man killed in single-vehicle wreck
At least two people have been shot Tuesday near Seminole Dr.
Three people shot near Seminole Dr. also considered suspects
Avantae Alexander
Mother of 14-year-old killed, mother of alleged demand answers from Decatur Police
Multiple agencies responded to the scene of a structure fire in Harvest on Monday evening.
Multiple agencies on scene of structure fire in Harvest
One person is dead and a Tuscumbia Police Officer was seriously injured in a crash that...
One dead, one officer flown to hospital in Tuscumbia crash

Latest News

WAFF 48's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
Veterans’ groups hoping Congress passes combat pay bill
WAFF 48's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
Bill would send full disability and retirement pay to thousands of combat veterans
City of Huntsville taking steps to participate in Alabama's medical cannabis program
City of Huntsville taking steps to participate in Alabama's medical cannabis program
High construction costs impacting projects in Morgan County
High construction costs impacting projects in Morgan County