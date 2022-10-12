One person arrested following Wednesday morning cutting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was arrested in Huntsville after a cutting that occurred on Seminole Dr.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, one person was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries from a cutting Wednesday morning.

The suspect in the cutting was taken into custody and will be taken to the Madison County Jail once they are released from the hospital.

