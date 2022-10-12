Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Battle of the Brews

Neighbor recalls moments she lost her neighbor to a Tuscumbia officer

Neighbor recalls moments she lost her neighbor to a Tuscumbia officer
By Sean Dowling and Javon Williams
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - A Tuscumbia Police officer is now out of surgery following a tragic accident on Monday night.

The officer hit 60-year-old Terry Hinton in front of his home in a marked patrol car. Hinton was pronounced dead on the scene.

The deadly accident happened on Hawk Pride Mountain Road in Colbert County, which is full of hills, curves and blind spots. Near the spot on the road where Hinton was hit is more of a straightway with ditches on the side.

Two neighbors of the deceased said it seems the man was outside getting the mail when he was hit and killed around 8 p.m.

One neighbor said she knew something horrible had happened after hearing a loud bang.

“I knew something was bad when they had me bring a sheet. I knew what that meant,” the neighbor said. 

The neighbor went on to mention the officer’s driving pattern before the accident. 

“He was here and then he was there and took out my mailbox and then went all the way down on that side and got the man at the mailbox and then stopped at a culvert. I don’t know how bad he was hurt, but it killed the other guy,” the neighbor said while pointing at the areas of damage.

Following protocol, State Troopers with ALEA are handling the investigation from this point on.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Explosion heard overnight on Moores Mill Road
Explosion at business on Moores Mill Road results in no injuries
Jaylen McCollough
University of Tennessee defensive back, team captain arrested
Avantae Alexander
14-year-old shot, killed Sunday morning in Decatur
Avantae Alexander
Mother of 14-year-old killed, mother of alleged demand answers from Decatur Police
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Nicholas Waggener was killed when the...
Hazel Green man killed in single-vehicle wreck

Latest News

Liz Hurley Ribbon Run: Mother of 2 battles Breast Cancer
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run: Mother of 2 battles Breast Cancer
COVID Booster numbers not looking the best in Alabama
COVID Booster numbers not looking the best in Alabama
Neighbor recalls moments she lost her neighbor to a Tuscumbia officer
State will not seek death penalty for Casey White, trial postponed