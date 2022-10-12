Neighbor recalls moments she lost her neighbor to a Tuscumbia officer

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - A Tuscumbia Police officer is now out of surgery following a tragic accident on Monday night.

The officer hit 60-year-old Terry Hinton in front of his home in a marked patrol car. Hinton was pronounced dead on the scene.

The deadly accident happened on Hawk Pride Mountain Road in Colbert County, which is full of hills, curves and blind spots. Near the spot on the road where Hinton was hit is more of a straightway with ditches on the side.

Two neighbors of the deceased said it seems the man was outside getting the mail when he was hit and killed around 8 p.m.

One neighbor said she knew something horrible had happened after hearing a loud bang.

“I knew something was bad when they had me bring a sheet. I knew what that meant,” the neighbor said.

The neighbor went on to mention the officer’s driving pattern before the accident.

“He was here and then he was there and took out my mailbox and then went all the way down on that side and got the man at the mailbox and then stopped at a culvert. I don’t know how bad he was hurt, but it killed the other guy,” the neighbor said while pointing at the areas of damage.

Following protocol, State Troopers with ALEA are handling the investigation from this point on.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.