NASA targeting mid November for Artemis launch

The NASA moon rocket slated for the Artemis mission
The NASA moon rocket slated for the Artemis mission(John Raoux | AP Photo/John Raoux)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - NASA announced Wednesday morning that it is aiming to launch Artemis on Nov. 13 just before midnight.

According to a Twitter post from NASAArtemis, the plan is for the spacecraft to be taken to the launchpad as early as Nov. 4.

The window to launch the mission will be Monday, Nov. 13 at 11:07 p.m. that window will then stay open for 69 minutes. Back-up launch opportunities will be available on Nov. 16 at 12:04 a.m. and Nov. 19 at 12:45 a.m.

Previously, the mission was planned for September but was postponed due to a leak that was discovered while on the launch pad. The rocket was then taken back to the Vehicle Assembly Building due to potential dangers surrounding Hurricane Ian.

