NASA targeting mid November for Artemis launch

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - NASA announced Wednesday morning that it is aiming to launch Artemis on Nov. 13 just before midnight.

According to a Twitter post from NASAArtemis, the plan is for the spacecraft to be taken to the launchpad as early as Nov. 4.

According to a Twitter post from NASAArtemis

The window to launch the mission will be Monday, Nov. 13 at 11:07 p.m. that window will then stay open for 69 minutes. Back-up launch opportunities will be available on Nov. 16 at 12:04 a.m. and Nov. 19 at 12:45 a.m.

Previously, the mission was planned for September but was postponed due to a leak that was discovered while on the launch pad. The rocket was then taken back to the Vehicle Assembly Building due to potential dangers surrounding Hurricane Ian.

