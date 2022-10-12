Mother of 2 shows her strength, gratitude while fighting Breast Cancer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Early screening for breast cancer saves lives and it is recommended that women who are 40 should schedule a baseline mammogram if they have a family history before the age of 40.

Still, there are always exceptions to the norm, just ask Katy Jo McDaniel.

Little outings like feeding the fish and ducks at Big Spring Park with her two young daughters are a big deal for McDaniel. This year has been no walk in the park.

“One night I was in the shower. I had recently read something about someone having breast cancer and so I just did a self-exam in the shower. I found a lump,” McDaniel said.

A lump that doctors confirmed was aggressive breast cancer. Katy Jo was 32, with no family history.

“It was insanely shocking. I held it all together in the moment because my kids were there like I have my little girls right here and you know your life changes in one second,” McDaniel said. “To be diagnosed with cancer when I have two tiny babies, was probably the scariest thing that could have happened to me.”

McDaniel said by the end of January she started chemotherapy. She said it took nearly five and a half months to go through 16 rounds of chemotherapy.

At the end of July McDaniel had a double mastectomy and will have one more surgery at the end of November.

When it came to her children McDaniel did not have to explain the treatments to her 8-month old but she did to her kindergartener, Ella Reese.

“Losing my hair was so hard for a kindergartener who nobody else’s mommy is bald,” McDaniel said.

Ella Reese found that bald was beautiful and a silent, yet strong, example of her mom’s fortitude.

“She is kind, caring and loving,” Ella Reese said to describe her mother.

Katy Jo grieves the time she lost with her family but is grateful to be alive and have so many who walked beside her on this journey.

“I have seen so much beauty that has come from this. I’ve seen beauty by literally hundreds of meals being brought to our house. I have seen doctors and nurses hugging me when I’m crying. I’ve seen such beauty amidst the chaos and I think they have to coexist and that’s kind of where we have found peace this year,” McDaniel said. “My biggest fear came true and I was still ok and I think that gives me so much hope and excitement moving forward in my life.”

Ella Reese was so moved by all the kindness shown to her family during her mom’s illness that she set up a lemonade stand this summer, to give back.

She and her friends raised $4,000 for other women diagnosed with breast cancer who are having financial challenges.

You will see Ella Reese walking with her family this Saturday, Oct. 15 in the Liz Hurley Ribbon Run.

