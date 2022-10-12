Morgan County Board of Education votes to close Sparkman

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: The Morgan County Board of Education unanimously voted on Thursday to close Sparkman Elementary School at the end of the school year.

Sparkman Elementary has 98 total students in its classrooms and members of the Morgan County Board of Education say this is creating a budgetary issue.

Parents say they love the smaller classroom sizes that give their children a chance to have one-on-one time with their teacher. The board believes the cost to keep the school open doesn’t justify that. They say the cost per student to operate the school is too high to keep the school open.

One parent, Jordan Purser, who’s had all three of her kids attend the school says her biggest concern is sending her children to an already overcrowded school. Purser also highlighted how smaller classroom sizes allowed her daughter, who was diagnosed with autism, to flourish at Sparkman when other schools neglected her.

“She used to have continuous meltdowns, they’ve helped her so much as much as her social skills go,” Purser said. “She’s starting to talk, she can do math. She can read, even though she won’t show me, she can read. I’ve seen it. They accommodate her so good, they treat my kids like their own.”

Purser and many other parents tell me they will be at Thursday’s Board of Education meeting where Sparkman Elementary’s future will be decided.

