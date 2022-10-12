Deals
Morgan County Board of Education to vote on Sparkman Elementary closure Thursday

Morgan County school leaders could vote to close Sparkman Elementary
By D'Quan Lee
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Sparkman Elementary has 98 total students in its classrooms and members of the Morgan County Board of Education say this is creating a budgetary issue.

Parents say they love the smaller classroom sizes that give their children a chance to have one-on-one time with their teacher. But the board believes the cost to keep the school open doesn’t justify that. They say the cost per student to operate the school is too high to keep the school open.

However, I spoke to one parent who’s had all three of her kids attend the school. She tells me her biggest concern is sending her children to an already overcrowded school. She also highlighted how smaller classroom sizes allowed her daughter, who was diagnosed with autism, to flourish at Sparkman when other schools neglected her.

“She used to have continuous meltdowns, they’ve helped her so much as much as her social skills go,” Jordan Purser told me. “She’s starting to talk, she can do math. She can read, even though she won’t show me, she can read. I’ve seen it. They accommodate her so good, they treat my kids like their own.”

Jordan and many other parents tell me they will be at tomorow’s Board of Education meeting where Sparkman Elementary’s future will be decided.

The meeting will begin at 5 o’clock.

