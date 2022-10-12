Deals
Medical Cannabis program considered by City of Huntsville

Logo for City of Huntsville
By Javon Williams
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville is finding ways to participate in Alabama’s new medical cannabis system.

Huntsville Administration believes making medical cannabis products available for patients under the care of a doctor would be beneficial for people who are suffering from chronic and terminal illnesses.

The City is proposing a zoning plan, in addition to the levels of state regulation implemented by the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission (AMCC). The Huntsville Planning Commission will begin evaluating zoning recommendations on Oct. 12.

In accordance with state law, municipal governments must pass an ordinance and inform the state if they will allow dispensing sites to operate in their communities.

The City will introduce an ordinance authorizing dispensing sites in Huntsville during the City Council meeting on Oct. 13. Two weeks later a vote will take place after Council consideration. If it is approved on Oct. 27, the City will finalize a zoning plan and implement any needed changes to City license and tax requirements.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle wants to remind the city that the cannabis program does not legalize or sanction recreational marijuana and that it is a strictly controlled program intended to provide medical-grade products in authorized forms.

According to the AMCC, to be eligible to participate in the program patients must be diagnosed with at least one of these qualifying medical conditions by a physician certified by the state:

  • cancer-related pain, weight loss and vomiting;
  • autism spectrum disorder;
  • Crohn’s disease;
  • depression;
  • epilepsy or conditions causing seizures;
  • HIV/AIDS-related nausea or weight loss;
  • panic disorder;
  • Parkinson’s disease;
  • persistent nausea that is not responsive to traditional treatment;
  • post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD);
  • sickle cell anemia;
  • spasticity associated with Multiple Sclerosis or spinal cord injury;
  • Tourette’s syndrome;
  • a terminal illness;
  • and conditions causing chronic or intractable pain.

Dispensaries could be operable in mid-2023 after the AMCC grants the licenses. For more information visit amcc.alabama.gov.

