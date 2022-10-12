Medical Cannabis dispensaries approved by Huntsville City Council

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville is finding ways to participate in Alabama’s new medical cannabis system.

Huntsville Administration believes making medical cannabis products available for patients under the care of a doctor would be beneficial for people who are suffering from chronic and terminal illnesses.

The City proposed a zoning plan, in addition to the levels of state regulation implemented by the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission (AMCC) on Oct. 11. The Huntsville Planning Commission began evaluating zoning recommendations on Oct. 12.

In accordance with state law, municipal governments had to pass an ordinance and inform the state if they will allow dispensing sites to operate in their communities.

The City will introduce an ordinance authorizing dispensing sites in Huntsville during the City Council meeting on Oct. 13.

Two weeks later the vote took place after Council consideration. It was approved on Oct. 27, and dispensing sites can open within Huntsville City limits. Zoning for these sites will be decided on December 15.

The rules for the dispensaries are that they can not be in residential zones and the number of sites max is nine in Madison County. Zones that are being considered for the sites will be in medical districts or heavy industry zones.

Dispensaries could be operable in mid-2023 after the AMCC grants the licenses. For more information visit amcc.alabama.gov.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle wants to remind the city that the cannabis program does not legalize or sanction recreational marijuana and that it is a strictly controlled program intended to provide medical-grade products in authorized forms.

According to the AMCC, to be eligible to participate in the program patients must be diagnosed with at least one of these qualifying medical conditions by a physician certified by the state:

cancer-related pain, weight loss and vomiting;

autism spectrum disorder;

Crohn’s disease;

depression;

epilepsy or conditions causing seizures;

HIV/AIDS-related nausea or weight loss;

panic disorder;

Parkinson’s disease;

persistent nausea that is not responsive to traditional treatment;

post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD);

sickle cell anemia;

spasticity associated with Multiple Sclerosis or spinal cord injury;

Tourette’s syndrome;

a terminal illness;

and conditions causing chronic or intractable pain.

People will not be able to smoke these products.

Henry Thornton with the Mayor’s office said these dispensaries will be under heightened security.

“Security on sight during all operating hours,” he said. “There has to be high-definition video and audio surveillance during all non-operating hours. There are extensive regulations around where the product is kept, and there are extensive regulations around who can work there. Those people have to receive training from the state to be what is called a certified dispenser in order to sell the products.”

