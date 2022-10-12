Madison Co. murderer dies in correctional facility

MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was convicted of murder in Madison County was found dead at the Donaldson Correctional Facility.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Joseph Mitchell, 60, was found unresponsive in the dormitory on Oct. 9.

Mitchell was taken to the healthcare unit where medical staff attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful.

The cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy and ADOC is investigating the situation at this time.

