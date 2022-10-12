Deals
Madison Co. murderer dies in correctional facility

File photo of William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility (Source: WBRC)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was convicted of murder in Madison County was found dead at the Donaldson Correctional Facility.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Joseph Mitchell, 60, was found unresponsive in the dormitory on Oct. 9.

Mitchell was taken to the healthcare unit where medical staff attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful.

The cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy and ADOC is investigating the situation at this time.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

