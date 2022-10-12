Deals
Kids gym opening Saturday

The gym will hold its grand opening Saturday.
By Jasmyn Cornell
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WAFF) - We have some exciting news for families in the Tennessee Valley! The owners of “We Rock the Spectrum” Kids Gym have announced the grand opening of the facility in the Hampton Cove area.

It’s the first “We Rock the Spectrum” gym in North Alabama, and it’s located on Sutton Road. Owners Joaquin and Vanessa Tucker say kids will be able to go there, play, and grow together.

The Ribbon Cutting ceremony will be held on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 3:30 p.m. The Grand Opening is happening on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to the organization, the gym is designed to foster learning, exploration, and inclusive experiences for children of all abilities. It will feature equipment specifically designed to aid children with autism and sensory processing disorders. However, the Tuckers say all children can benefit from it.

You can enjoy treats, face painting, raffles, and more at the Grand Opening. Open play is $16 dollars per person.

