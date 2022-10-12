Deals
Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational Barbecue is back in Lynchburg

By Anna Mahan
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, TN. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - For one weekend, one of the smallest towns in Tennessee becomes the biggest spot for BBQ.

The Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational Barbecue is happening in Lynchburg, October 14-15.

More than 40,000 pitmasters and bbq lovers from across the world are coming together for the invitational. Fit with a 5k, a parade and lots of eating, it’s perfect for foodies and the whole family. The town fills up with booths, displays and more. You can even check out buck dancing, try your hand at butt bowling, or cheer on the pets in the Country Dog Show.

By the end of the weekend, one team will be named the Grand Champion and enter into the Barbecue Hall of Fame.

Find out if you know jack about good BBQ and head to the Jack Daniel’s website for more information about the event.

